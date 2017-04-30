Trump's Labor secretary confirmed by Senate; his Palm Beach County ties
R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department. He received unanimous support from the Senate in prior confirmations to serve as a member of the National Labor Relations Board, civil rights attorney at the Department of Justice, and as US attorney in southern Florida.
