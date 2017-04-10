Trump tells Fox: a Wea re not going i...

Trump tells Fox: a Wea re not going into Syriaa

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) 8 hr corrine niemi 32
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) 11 hr Go Blue Forever 73
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... 12 hr Mikey 5
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Mon Drama Jane 34
What happened to Josh Ghrayeb Mon Shelly Lyman 1
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans Apr 8 tomin cali 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Apr 7 Parent of Abducted 29
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 11 at 7:37PM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC