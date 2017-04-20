Trump security adviser urges Russia to rethink Syria support
In this Feb. 20, 2017, file photo, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as President Donald Trump makes the announcement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., that McMaster will be the new national security adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|7 hr
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Rush and Forbin
|Apr 7
|Smelly
|5
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC