Trump on pace to surpass 8 years of O...

Trump on pace to surpass 8 years of Obama's travel spending in 1 year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Donald Trump's travel to his private club in Florida has cost over an estimated $20 million in his first 80 days as president, putting the president on pace in his first year of office to surpass former President Barack Obama's spending on travel for his entire eight years. The outsized spending on travel stands in stark relief to Trump's calls for belt tightening across the federal government and the fact that he regularly criticized Obama for costing the American taxpayer money every time he took a trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Mon Drama Jane 34
What happened to Josh Ghrayeb Mon Shelly Lyman 1
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans Apr 8 tomin cali 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Apr 7 Parent of Abducted 29
How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15) Apr 7 Parent of Abducted 17
Rush and Forbin Apr 7 Smelly 5
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 11 at 3:49AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC