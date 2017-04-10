Trump in D.C. church only once in '17
As Easter Sunday arrives, President Donald Trump has yet to attend a church service in the capital since the worship events of his inauguration weekend in January. Trump was instead spending the holiday at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., his frequent weekend destination.
