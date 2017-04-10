Trump in D.C. church only once in '17

Trump in D.C. church only once in '17

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

As Easter Sunday arrives, President Donald Trump has yet to attend a church service in the capital since the worship events of his inauguration weekend in January. Trump was instead spending the holiday at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., his frequent weekend destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) 19 hr Craig 74
Casey Anthony Fri God bless thebaby 1
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... Fri Death on 2 Legs 2
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... Fri Death on 2 Legs 28
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Fri Slithering Skanks 35
The Filth of The 15th Fri The Filthy 15th 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 16 at 3:52AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC