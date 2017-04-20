Trump hints at military action to retaliate against Assad
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. is considering 'an appropriate response' to the chemical weapons attack in Syria. He also said efforts by an international coalition to remove Syrian President Bashar Assad "are underway."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Orwell
|17
|Rush and Forbin
|16 hr
|Cyborgs at Play
|2
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|23 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|8
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC