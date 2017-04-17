Trump has spent one out of every five minutes of his presidency in Palm Beach

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6. Before hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, President Trump had another traditional Easter event to attend: the annual Easter egg hunt at Mar-a-Lago, the resort he owns in Palm Beach, Fla. On Sunday, the president and first lady Melania Trump attended the private event at the club while the reporter assigned to cover the president for the White House press corps waited in the parking lot.

