Trump arrives for Easter weekend in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump returned to Palm Beach County Thursday evening for the Easter holiday. The FAA says air travel is restricted until Sunday at 4:30 p.m. along with road closures around Mar-a-Lago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|6 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|26
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|corrine niemi
|32
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|5
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Rush and Forbin
|Apr 7
|Smelly
|5
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC