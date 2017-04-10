Trump aide McMaster visits Afghanistan - Afghan presidency on Twitter
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser met Afghan officials in Kabul on Sunday, amid questions over the new administration's plans for the military mission in Afghanistan after American forces unleashed a huge bomb there on militants. National Security Adviser Army Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|8 hr
|Transparencies
|3
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
|The Filth of The 15th
|Apr 14
|The Filthy 15th
|1
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|corrine niemi
|32
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC