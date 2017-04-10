Troopers: Tow truck worker falls to death from I-95 overpass
A tractor trailer dangles off the Congress Avenue overpass over I-95 early Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol says a tow truck worker fell to his death from an overpass on Interstate 95 while helping to upright an overturned tractor trailer.
