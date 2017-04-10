Tourism gets a boost in Palm Beach County
Despite the spring travel season winding down, Palm Beach County could see a rise in visitors surrounding the now-famous "winter White House". Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council, Glenn Jergensen, said, "We actually welcomed about 7.4 millino visitors to Palm Beach County and that was up about 6%."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Palm Beach Discussions
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|3 hr
|Transparencies
|3
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
|The Filth of The 15th
|Apr 14
|The Filthy 15th
|1
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|corrine niemi
|32
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|5
