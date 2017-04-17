The Tell: Here's what will kill stock market's 'jungle animal...

The Tell: Here's what will kill stock...

Jeff Greene, a billionaire real estate mogul, says he knows what will upend a stock market rally that's entering its ninth year: Higher interest rates and fiscal policy. "The inaction of anything in Washington, when there was virtually no fiscal policy-nothing getting done-meant that the only game in town was the [Federal Reserve]," Greene told CNBC during a Monday interview .

