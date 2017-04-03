The only certainty to Trump-Xi talks ...

The only certainty to Trump-Xi talks in Florida: There will be no golf

For the second time, President Donald Trump will welcome a world leader to the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. But unlike when Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February, there will be no golf during Chinese President Xi Jinping's 24-hour visit Thursday and Friday, a senior administration official said.

