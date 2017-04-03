The only certainty to Trump-Xi talks in Florida: There will be no golf
For the second time, President Donald Trump will welcome a world leader to the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. But unlike when Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February, there will be no golf during Chinese President Xi Jinping's 24-hour visit Thursday and Friday, a senior administration official said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush and Forbin
|3 hr
|Cyborgs at Play
|2
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|10 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|8
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC