The Latest: US-China talks more about...

The Latest: US-China talks more about optics than substance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Trump was meeting again with his Chinese counterpart Friday, with U.S. missile strikes on Syr... . Chinese President Xi Jinping, joined by Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, right, speaks during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans 1 hr tomin cali 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) 11 hr Parent of Abducted 29
How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15) 11 hr Parent of Abducted 17
Rush and Forbin 23 hr Smelly 5
Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves... Fri Charlie Bravo 2
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) Thu Orwell 17
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Thu CodeTalker 8
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC