The Latest: UN political chief urges strong Syria message

The U.N. political chief is urging the divided members of the U.N. Security Council to send a strong message after the chemical weapons attack in Syria "that any use of chemical weapons shall not be tolerated and will have consequences." Jeffrey Feltman told an emergency council meeting Friday the council should unite on a resolution demanding an investigation of the attack that prompted U.S. airstrikes against the Assad government.

