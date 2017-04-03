The Latest: Israel's president says US strike 'appropriate'
President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a major school voucher expansion bill that will extend eligibility to all the state's schoolchildren. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a major school voucher expansion bill that will extend eligibility to all the state's schoolchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush and Forbin
|9 hr
|Smelly
|5
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|11 hr
|Charlie Bravo
|2
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Orwell
|17
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|8
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC