The Latest: Israel's president says US strike 'appropriate'

President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a major school voucher expansion bill that will extend eligibility to all the state's schoolchildren. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a major school voucher expansion bill that will extend eligibility to all the state's schoolchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.