Tax bill going up? What you can do about the marriage tax penalty
Tax bill going up? What you can do about the marriage tax penalty For many couples getting married also means saying "I do" to a higher tax bill. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2omMAT1 Marriage proposals and weddings are joyous events, but for many couples the thrill of putting a ring on it also means saying "I do" to a higher tax bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Sat
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Sat
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Sat
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Fri
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|JULIO
|28
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Thu
|SLLPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC