Star athlete in Palm Beach County wears Black Lives Matter prom dress
Not for the sparkles or the cut like others that night, but for the faces of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and dozens of others displayed across her dress. Faces of those who were killed by police during the last few years across the country and sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
