Rubio denies setting up Mar-a-Lago secret meeting
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio denied arranging what has been described as a "secret meeting" between President Trump and two former presidents of Colombia. The informal summit between Mr. Trump and former Colombian presidents lvaro Uribe and Andrs Pastrana took place last weekend at Mr. Trump's private resort, Mar-a-Lago.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
