Rex Tillerson to chair UN meeting on ...

Rex Tillerson to chair UN meeting on North Korea's nukes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is coming to the United Nations for the first time later this month to chair a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on reining in North Korea's nuclear program, a top priority of the Trump administration. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made the announcement Monday, saying the April 28 meeting will be an important follow-up to this weekend's talks between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the U.S. leader's resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 7 hr anonymous 5
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Sun Craig 72
Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial... Apr 1 Clark Kent 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 1 Mike 1
Drop CNN from cable petition Apr 1 Deplorables drop CNN 1
Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves... Mar 31 Northern Migration 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Mar 31 JULIO 28
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC