Prince divorce attorney tells judge h...

Prince divorce attorney tells judge he's owned $600,000 Friday, April 7

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

An attorney who handled Prince's divorce from his second wife a decade ago has asked a Minnesota judge for $600,000 in what he says are unpaid legal bills from the rock superstar, who died of an accidental drug overdose nearly a year ago. At a hearing Friday, an attorney for the trust company managing Prince's estate pointed out that Patrick Cousins' claim had already been rejected, and said that Cousins had missed a legal deadline for challenging that decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans 11 hr tomin cali 1
Rush and Forbin Fri Smelly 5
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial... Apr 1 Clark Kent 1
Drop CNN from cable petition Apr 1 Deplorables drop CNN 1
News PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday Mar 30 SLLPT 1
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mar 27 JULIO 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC