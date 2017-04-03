Prince divorce attorney tells judge he's owned $600,000 Friday, April 7

An attorney who handled Prince's divorce from his second wife a decade ago has asked a Minnesota judge for $600,000 in what he says are unpaid legal bills from the rock superstar, who died of an accidental drug overdose nearly a year ago. At a hearing Friday, an attorney for the trust company managing Prince's estate pointed out that Patrick Cousins' claim had already been rejected, and said that Cousins had missed a legal deadline for challenging that decision.

