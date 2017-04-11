Palm Beach, Florida Officials Considering Special Tax To Help Pay For Trump's Frequent Visits
The county commissioner of Palm Beach County, Florida is proposing a tax on Trump's visits to his swank golfing club, Mar-a-Lago, hoping to relieve some of the burden being put on the county resources for law enforcement to keep Trump safe. The county spends more than $60,000 a day during those visits for law enforcement overtime - nearly $2 million since inauguration, The Orlando Sentinel reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|corrine niemi
|32
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|73
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|22 hr
|Mikey
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Mon
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC