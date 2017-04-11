Palm Beach, Florida Officials Considering Special Tax To Help Pay For Trump's Frequent Visits

The county commissioner of Palm Beach County, Florida is proposing a tax on Trump's visits to his swank golfing club, Mar-a-Lago, hoping to relieve some of the burden being put on the county resources for law enforcement to keep Trump safe. The county spends more than $60,000 a day during those visits for law enforcement overtime - nearly $2 million since inauguration, The Orlando Sentinel reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.