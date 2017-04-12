Palm Beach County schools hit a high ...

Palm Beach County schools hit a high note in the arts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

While Bak was hosting dignitaries, choral students at S.D. Spady were in New York City, preparing for a performance at the 2017 Carnegie Hall Children's Choir Series. While Bak was hosting dignitaries, choral students at S.D. Spady were in New York City, preparing for a performance at the 2017 Carnegie Hall Children's Choir Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... 1 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 26
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Apr 11 Mikey 5
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans Apr 8 tomin cali 1
Rush and Forbin Apr 7 Smelly 5
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial... Apr 1 Clark Kent 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC