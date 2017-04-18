Palm Beach Co. man crashes near Air Force One
A Palm Beach County man is facing drunk-driving charges after crashing into a fence at Palm Beach International Airport with Air Force One parked nearby. A Palm Beach County man is facing drunk-driving charges after crashing into a fence at Palm Beach International Airport with Air Force One parked nearby.
