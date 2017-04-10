Official: Russia knew in advance of Syrian chemical attack
This satellite image released by the U.S. Department of Defense shows a damage assessment image of Shayrat air base in Syria, following U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes on Friday, April 7, 2017 from the USS Ross and USS Porter , Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. The United States blasted the air base with a barrage of cruise missiles on Friday, April 7, 2017 in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Mon
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Rush and Forbin
|Apr 7
|Smelly
|5
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC