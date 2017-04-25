Nikki Haley warns North Korea about attacking US base or testing ICBM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang did not speak much on the development, saying China's position on the matter was clear to the relevant countries. " hopes that the relevant parties can maintain restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions in the Korean Peninsula", Xi said , according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|5 hr
|Cindy
|3
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC