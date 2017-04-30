New tastes, hues gild the macaron rainbow at Patrick L z
If you happen by bakery-cafA© Patrick LA©zA© Palm Beach -perhaps to enjoy a sidewalk-side seat with a Nespresso-partnering croissant or some afternoon quiche-take notice of something new among the macarons , which are a fraction, albeit a significant one, of the repertoire of the shop's namesake gentleman and master French patissier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|8 hr
|Inspector Clusoe
|31
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 28
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC