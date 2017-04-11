New judge sets July retrial for lawsuit over Palm Beach Sheriff's fatal shooting of Seth Adams
The Seth Adams wrongful death case ended in a mistrial Wednesday when jurors couldn't unanimously agree whether a Palm Beach County Sheriff's sergeant was justified in shooting and killing the unarmed man. The Seth Adams wrongful death case ended in a mistrial Wednesday when jurors couldn't unanimously agree whether a Palm Beach County Sheriff's sergeant was justified in shooting and killing the unarmed man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|corrine niemi
|32
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|73
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Mon
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC