Nation-Now 53 mins ago 3:03 p.m.Trump administration blocks access to White House visitor logs

Trump administration blocks access to White House visitor logs

The Trump administration said Friday that records of visitors to the White House will stay secret until at least five years after Trump leaves office, a reversal of policy quickly denounced by advocates of transparent government. "Given the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the White House Office will disclose Secret Service logs as outlined under the Freedom of Information Act, a position the Obama White House successfully defended in federal court," Trump communications director Mike Dubke said in a statement.

