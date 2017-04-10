Mixed reactions greet Trump's new attitudes on Russia, China
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issues like NATO, China and Russia. As he approaches 100 days in office he appears to be increasingly embracing what he describes as his "flexibility."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|4 hr
|Pete
|4
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Fri
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Apr 14
|Slithering Skanks
|35
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC