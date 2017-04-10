Mixed reactions greet Trump's new attitudes on Russia, China
Once soft on Russia and hard on China, President Donald Trump rapidly reversed course in the last weeks, concluding there's more business to be done with Beijing than with Moscow. Trump's evolving views on those two world powers have brought the U.S. back into alignment with former President Barack Obama 's pattern of "great power" politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|9 hr
|Pete
|4
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Fri
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Fri
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Apr 14
|Slithering Skanks
|35
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC