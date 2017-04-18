Miami's BigCatBrandz Attracts Fortune 500 Companies, Non-Profits and...

Miami's BigCatBrandz Attracts Fortune...

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigCatBrandz National Brand Mangers DaveZ, Sean Miller and Howard Solow have a lot to celebrate as BigCatBrandz, America's Leading New Product Launch Company begins to expand heavily into international markets. That's not the real change, "we have seen a dramatic shift in our customer base as the big boys are calling now looking for our help in placing products and purchasing" stated DaveZ, BCB's leading brand strategist.

