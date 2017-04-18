Miami's BigCatBrandz Attracts Fortune 500 Companies, Non-Profits and...

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigCatBrandz National Brand Mangers DaveZ, Sean Miller and Howard Solow have a lot to celebrate as BigCatBrandz, America's Leading New Product Launch Company begins to expand heavily into international markets. That's not the real change, "we have seen a dramatic shift in our customer base as the big boys are calling now looking for our help in placing products and purchasing" stated DaveZ, BCB's leading brand strategist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.