Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 19 hrs ago, titled Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans. In it, Reuters reports that:
Mexico said on Friday it would grant residency permits to 588 Cubans who were stranded in the north of the country after the United States ended its "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy, which had given legal status to almost every Cuban to reach U.S. soil. Mexico's National Institute of Migration said the beneficiaries of the program are currently in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, on the border with the United States, where the group was headed.
whats the point? must be a temp thing since they do not even want their own citizens back that are in the USA illegally,that is proven when they are willing to spend millions to keep their citizens in the US. so this must be only until they can find a way to sneak into the US,since before mexico had a 72 hour rule when it came to illegals passing through to get here.
