Mexico to grant residency to 588 stra...

Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans

There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 19 hrs ago, titled Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans. In it, Reuters reports that:

Mexico said on Friday it would grant residency permits to 588 Cubans who were stranded in the north of the country after the United States ended its "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy, which had given legal status to almost every Cuban to reach U.S. soil. Mexico's National Institute of Migration said the beneficiaries of the program are currently in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, on the border with the United States, where the group was headed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,370

Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
whats the point? must be a temp thing since they do not even want their own citizens back that are in the USA illegally,that is proven when they are willing to spend millions to keep their citizens in the US. so this must be only until they can find a way to sneak into the US,since before mexico had a 72 hour rule when it came to illegals passing through to get here.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Fri Parent of Abducted 29
How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15) Fri Parent of Abducted 17
Rush and Forbin Fri Smelly 5
Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves... Fri Charlie Bravo 2
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) Thu Orwell 17
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial... Apr 1 Clark Kent 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 09 at 4:32AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC