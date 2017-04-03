There are on the Reuters story from 19 hrs ago, titled Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans. In it, Reuters reports that:

Mexico said on Friday it would grant residency permits to 588 Cubans who were stranded in the north of the country after the United States ended its "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy, which had given legal status to almost every Cuban to reach U.S. soil. Mexico's National Institute of Migration said the beneficiaries of the program are currently in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, on the border with the United States, where the group was headed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.