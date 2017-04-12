Mar-a-Lago Has Three Bomb Shelters Bu...

Mar-a-Lago Has Three Bomb Shelters Built During the Cold War

Mar-a-Lago, the stunning 17-acre estate President Donald Trump calls his "Winter White House," is equipped with three bomb shelters built during the Cold War. But the mostly-forgotten shelters - some used for storage - have taken on a somewhat renewed importance as the commander-in-chief uses the lush, palm tree-dotted property to relax and receive domestic and world leaders.

