Man in Florida bar tells Jewish woman to 'get over Hitler'

A woman told police in Palm Beach, Florida, that a man in a hotel bar told her to "get over Hitler" and pushed her when she ignored him. Scholz, who was arrested Saturday hours after the incident and charged with simple battery and breaching the peace, both misdemeanors, told the Palm Beach Daily News that he is a yacht broker.

