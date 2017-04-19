Mallya, who fled India In 2016, arres...

Mallya, who fled India In 2016, arrested in London

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

United Breweries Group Chairman Vijay Mallya attends the Global Investors Meet organized by Karnataka state government in Bangalore India. British police said Tuesday they have arrested Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya in London Mallya has repeatedly dismissed the charges against him and defended himself in messages from his personal account on social media network Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14) 3 hr Mennitto 2
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach 17 hr T Team 7
FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15) Mon Victoriaa (Kentucky) 6
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Apr 15 Craig 74
Casey Anthony Apr 14 God bless thebaby 1
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... Apr 14 Death on 2 Legs 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 19 at 3:41PM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC