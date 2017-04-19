Mallya, who fled India In 2016, arrested in London
United Breweries Group Chairman Vijay Mallya attends the Global Investors Meet organized by Karnataka state government in Bangalore India. British police said Tuesday they have arrested Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya in London Mallya has repeatedly dismissed the charges against him and defended himself in messages from his personal account on social media network Twitter.
