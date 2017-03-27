Listen to Incubusa a oeState of the Arta new track
Incubus has shared another preview of their forthcoming album 8 with a new track called "State of the Art," which you can download now on iTunes. "State of the Art" is the third track Incubus has released from 8 , following "Glitterbomb" and the lead single, "Nimble Bastard."
