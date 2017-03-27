Kelly Bensimon flaunts bikini body in Florida
She has been making a splash in tiny two-piece swimsuits while sharing photos from her vacation to the Sunshine State. And Friday was no different for the former Real Housewives star as she stood dockside in Palm Beach wearing a striped white bikini.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|18 hr
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Sat
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Sat
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Fri
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|JULIO
|28
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Thu
|SLLPT
|1
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
