Keep the beach pristine - " clean-up planned Saturday
Eric Evrley, 14, left, and Renee Hammett, right, both of Loxahatchee, pick up trash during International Coastal Cleanup day at MacArthur Beach State Park on Saturday, September 20, 2014 in North Palm Beach. You can do it with a big group 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park, 10900 Jack Nicklaus Drive in North Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|20 hr
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
|The Filth of The 15th
|Apr 14
|The Filthy 15th
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC