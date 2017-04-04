Just in: 57-year heat record broken M...

Just in: 57-year heat record broken Monday as cold front approaches

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Multiple overnight heat records were broken or tied in South Florida on Monday and daytime temperatures could climb higher today. In West Palm Beach, the morning low of 76 degrees at Palm Beach International Airport broke the record-warm low of 75 degrees set in 1960.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 12 hr anonymous 5
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Sun Craig 72
Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial... Apr 1 Clark Kent 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 1 Mike 1
Drop CNN from cable petition Apr 1 Deplorables drop CNN 1
Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves... Mar 31 Northern Migration 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Mar 31 JULIO 28
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC