Judge clears Palm Beach drama teacher accused of groping
Two Boca Raton teachers suspended by state for wrongdoing. One teacher is accused of giving students answers to tests, another is alleged to have made inappropriate comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|22 hr
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC