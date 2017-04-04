ISIS got material support from two Florida men who pleaded guilty in the case
Two Florida men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, according to the Department of Justice. Dayne Antani Christian, also known as Shakur, 32, of Lake Park pleaded guilty on March 29, and Darren Arness Jackson, also known as Daoud, 51, of West Palm Beach pleaded guilty on Tuesday - both of whom expressed a desire to travel to Syria to join ISIS, according to the indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Tue
|anonymous
|5
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Mar 31
|JULIO
|28
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC