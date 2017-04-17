Inspectors cite Four Seasons, Burger King, Lola's Seafood for live roaches
The Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, Burger King in Greenacres, and Lola's Seafood Eatery in Palm Beach Gardens were ordered temporarily closed last week after state inspectors found live roaches in the facilities' kitchens, according to Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation reports. In addition, Cypress Cafe, 357 Cypress Drive, Tequesta was ordered temporarily closed April 12 after inspectors found more than 50 rodent droppings in the kitchen and food storage areas.
