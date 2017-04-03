In Egypt meeting, Trump vows to fight terrorism
In Egypt meeting, Trump vows to fight terrorism Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes first visit to White House Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nB9pii WASHINGTON - President Trump vowed support of Egypt's hard-line government Monday as part of what he described as mutual efforts to defeat terrorism and violent extremist groups, "We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt," Trump told Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House. "You have a great friend and ally in the United States and in me."
