How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips cost?
With President Donald Trump making his seventh presidential trip this weekend to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, government watchdogs and Democrats are once again seeing dollar signs: namely, $3 million. That's a widely used estimate of what each journey costs taxpayers.
