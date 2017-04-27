Helping those with epilepsy one walk ...

Helping those with epilepsy one walk at a time

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

To help raise awareness - and money - for Floridians who are battling epilepsy, The Epilepsy Foundation of Florida is scheduled to host its annual "Walk the Talk for Epilepsy" on Sunday at John Prince Park , west of Lake Worth. Walk the Talk for Epilepsy events throughout the state benefit the more than 400,000 Floridians living with epilepsy, the organization said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s... 18 hr Humanspirit 5
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls Thu 25or6to4 1
News Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar... Wed RustyS 1
I'm new to town Apr 25 The Judge 2
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach Apr 20 Save the Children 8
Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14) Apr 19 Mennitto 2
FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15) Apr 17 Victoriaa (Kentucky) 6
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC