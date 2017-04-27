Helping those with epilepsy one walk at a time

To help raise awareness - and money - for Floridians who are battling epilepsy, The Epilepsy Foundation of Florida is scheduled to host its annual "Walk the Talk for Epilepsy" on Sunday at John Prince Park , west of Lake Worth. Walk the Talk for Epilepsy events throughout the state benefit the more than 400,000 Floridians living with epilepsy, the organization said.

