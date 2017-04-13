Hastings asks feds to push Brazil to ...

Hastings asks feds to push Brazil to extradite Boca woman, accused in fatal DUI crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings on Thursday renewed his call for the U.S. State Department to push for the extradition of a former Boca Raton woman, who is accused in a 2008 drunk driving crash on Interstate 95 that left two people dead. Martha Wright at a rally in 2013 to push the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office for justice in the 2008 death of her daughter, Deborah Peterson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... 3 hr Death on 2 Legs 2
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... 4 hr Death on 2 Legs 28
The Filth of The 15th 13 hr The Filthy 15th 1
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Apr 11 Mikey 5
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans Apr 8 tomin cali 1
Rush and Forbin Apr 7 Smelly 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC