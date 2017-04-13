Hastings asks feds to push Brazil to extradite Boca woman, accused in fatal DUI crash

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings on Thursday renewed his call for the U.S. State Department to push for the extradition of a former Boca Raton woman, who is accused in a 2008 drunk driving crash on Interstate 95 that left two people dead. Martha Wright at a rally in 2013 to push the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office for justice in the 2008 death of her daughter, Deborah Peterson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.