Global affairs in focus with Syria, Asia as top concerns

President Trump fired off a letter to Congress yesterday vowing to take "additional action" in Syria on the heels of a high-profile missile attack that has strained relations between the U.S. and Russia as the Pentagon probes whether the Kremlin played a role in the brutal chemical weapons assault that prompted the strikes. In a letter to Congress, Trump stressed he "acted in the vital national security and foreign policy interests of the United States, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations" and as commander in chief and chief executive.

