Geneva Robinson, who dressed as a witch to physically and emotionally abuse her grandchildren, was g
Abusive grandma who dressed as witch given 3 life sentences in O - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather Geneva Robinson, who dressed as a witch to physically and emotionally abuse her grandchildren, was given three life sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|Mennitto
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Tue
|T Team
|7
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC