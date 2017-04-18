Gardens High AD allegation not tied to school
Palm Beach County School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa confirms there is no indication that an allegation against Palm Beach Garden High School's athletic director is tied to the school. A police report released Wednesday by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department reveals a camera found by a child off campus may have led to the investigation into Wiliam Weed.
